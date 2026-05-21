The Foreign Minister discussed the abolition of visas for the US with a representative of the State Department

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova held a meeting with the Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the United States Department of State, Alison Hooker. The conversation took place within the framework of the NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden.

Our first diplomat emphasized Bulgaria's accession to the US Visa Waiver Program as soon as possible. Minister Petrova emphasized the Bulgarian side's fulfillment of the technical criteria, as well as the important importance of the abolition of tourist and business visas for Bulgarian citizens in view of the balance in the strategic relations between Sofia and Washington. During the conversation, the American side confirmed its commitment to continue discussions on the issue.

As strategic partners and allies in NATO, Bulgaria and the United States confirmed their readiness to continue working together to strengthen cooperation in the fields of security and defense, modernization of the Bulgarian armed forces, energy diversification, trade and investment, science and technology.