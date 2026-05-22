Prime Minister Rumen Radev welcomes singer Dara to the Council of Ministers on the occasion of her success at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: "Your energy, inexhaustible strength and, above all, talent swept away everything in its path. The big victory at Eurovision is yours and your team's. I want to thank you on behalf of our people, who need such triumphs."

The Prime Minister thanked Dara for the immense joy and sense of national pride that she brought to our compatriots and for the positive emotions of millions of people around the world.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: "Dara, you must have heard a lot of things about yourself in this short period of time that you probably didn't even imagine, but I want to add one thing. You are already part of European politics. I was in Berlin and Chancellor Merz welcomed me with "Banagaranga", took out his phone and played me your performance at "Eurovision".

The Prime Minister assured that maximum efforts will be made for the organization of "Eurovision".

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: "Let's put Bulgaria where it belongs, worthy of it on the world map."

Dara: "Thank you and "Banagaranga" to everyone. I didn't think I would be able to say this here. The world is interesting and vast. Thank you very much for the flowers. I have many things to I propose. Bulgaria is a great country, with a lot of potential and I want to see how this potential is developed and real changes are really happening in the country, such as all those people who were at the protests wanted to see. This victory is something very good for me and for all young people. It is a sign that we can cope and that bad energy cannot win when we have a strong spirit and love for what we do. I hope this year will really be incredible.“

The meeting is attended by cabinet ministers, Dara's team, as well as the management of the Bulgarian National Television. The upcoming activities for the organization of "Eurovision", which Bulgaria will host next year, will also be discussed during the conversation.

Earlier this week, Radev announced that the government is creating an interdepartmental committee for the organization and holding of Eurovision in Bulgaria next year. The structure will be headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov.