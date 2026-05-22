The Tourism Commission closed SPA complexes and hotels without a license

After inspections in various settlements in the country, the Tourism Commission inspectors have identified cases of providing tourist services without the necessary categorization, lack of valid certificates of activity, as well as misleading claims about providing non-existent amenities, the commission announced.

Among the violators are tourist sites advertised as SPA complexes and places for accommodation with a restaurant and additional amenities, without actually having certified SPA services or categorized catering establishments. Inspections by the CPC have also identified sites operating without a valid categorization, although they accept guests and carry out commercial activities.

In individual cases, tourist sites and catering establishments have been identified that continue to operate without the necessary documents, with no categorization certificates or temporary certificates for an open categorization procedure being displayed in a prominent place.

For the irregularities identified, the CPC has applied compulsory administrative measures of “temporary closure of a tourist site“, and acts of administrative violations have also been drawn up.

The commission assures that control before the start of the summer season will be even more intensified and in close cooperation with other competent authorities.