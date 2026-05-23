Minister of Agriculture Plamen Abrovski announced that the six state forestry enterprises in Bulgaria are in de facto bankruptcy.
According to him, if in 2023 the enterprises were making a profit of half a million leva, they ended 2025 with losses of 11 million euros, BNR specifies.
According to him, the main reason for the financial condition of the state forestry enterprises is the long neglect of the problems:
He did not specify whether the heads of the state forestry enterprises would be replaced, but announced an ambition for the companies to be financially stabilized by the end of the year.
Forestry enterprises are in de facto bankruptcy
Their losses for 2026 amount to 11 million euros
Май 23, 2026 08:37 62
Minister of Agriculture Plamen Abrovski announced that the six state forestry enterprises in Bulgaria are in de facto bankruptcy.