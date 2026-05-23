For the holidays: Heavy traffic is expected throughout the country

At the beginning of the three weekends, around May 24, heavy traffic is expected again. At the specified hours, the movement of heavy trucks over 12 tons will be temporarily restricted on the busiest routes. Traditionally, the most people travel to Greece for the short break, BNT specifies.

The traffic is intense in the area of the "Simitli" road junction. That is why reverse traffic has been introduced - two lanes in the direction of Bansko and the resorts, as well as in the direction of the Kulata border crossing, Sandanski and Greece. There is one lane in the direction back to the capital.

There will be restrictions for heavy trucks over 12 tons and they come into effect from 9:00 to 14:00 at the exit of Sofia. They will be diverted, as here in the section from the "Simitli" road junction to the "Kresna" road junction. Heavy goods vehicles moving in the direction of Sofia - the restriction does not apply to them. Drivers should not undertake risky overtaking and dangerous maneuvers.