Traffic is restricted in a flooded section of the Veliko Tarnovo - Gabrovo road

Traffic is temporarily restricted at km 106 of the I-5 Veliko Tarnovo - Gabrovo road due to a flooded section, reports the "Road Infrastructure" Agency.

The bypass route is along the I-5 road through the "Cholakovtsi" neighborhood, Western Road Junction, Southern Road Junction and back, with traffic being regulated by the "Traffic Police".



A state of emergency has been declared in Veliko Tarnovo and the municipality due to the torrential rain, Mayor Daniel Panov announced last night.



In Gabrovo, the Yantra River overflowed its bed in the area of the "Radichevets" neighborhood at night due to the torrential rain.



There is also a temporary restriction on traffic on road III-609 Tryavna - Tsareva Livada due to the cleaning of a collapsed mass of earth. The bypass route is in the direction Tryavna - Chernovrah - Radovtsi - Tsareva Livada and back. Traffic is signaled with road signs and is controlled by the “Traffic Police“.

The Vidima River, near the “Black Monument“, where celebrations of the 150th anniversary of the April Uprising are planned for today, has overflowed, the mayor of Apriltsi Municipality, Eng. Tihomir Kukenski, told BTA. According to him, the water has already returned to the riverbed, so the situation is slowly returning to normal.



One of the most critical points remains the area in front of the school in the Novo Selo district, where the water has dragged dry trees and branches, a culvert has become clogged and the water has overflowed the road, washing away part of the roadway, he added.



The situation was also serious at the confluence of the Ostreshka River with the river coming from the Marisnitsa hamlet. According to information from locals, several houses were flooded there. A woman was trapped in her home, with the water reaching her armpits, and she was holding on to a table to keep from being swept away by the current.



According to the mayor, the reason for the sharp rise in water levels is the large watershed in the mountains and the intense rainfall in recent hours.



Monitoring of the situation continues on site, and local authorities hope that the situation will be under control by the evening and traffic in the affected areas will be restored.



The rain from last night has overflowed the riverbed and the Cherni Osam River has overflowed its bed in separate places in Oreshak and Cherni Osam, mostly in the area of the “Milencha“ neighborhood, announced the mayor of Troyan Donka Mihaylova. Equipment of the municipal enterprise “Utilities” is already in the problem areas, and the municipality is ready to include more equipment, the mayor said. No people or animals were injured.



Separate parts of streets, basements and yards in Oreshak and Cherni Osam are flooded. The bypass road in Oreshak, which is used during the Oreshak Fair, is flooded. There is a mass of earth removed from ravines on the republican road in the Shipkovo region, where equipment from the Road Infrastructure Agency is already working, and there are separate problems in the village of Terziysko and the “Zelenika” neighborhood of Beli Osam. The rest of the street and road network in the municipality is passable without problems. It continues to rain in most of the municipality.