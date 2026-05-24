Ivo Hristov on Eurovision 2027: We must show all the virtues of Bulgaria

"All of us as Bulgarians know that the chaos in construction has occurred since the 1990s and has led to tragedies with unsuitable terrains, with uncleaned riverbeds. These are problems of both the infrastructure and the local government. The return of laws at all levels must begin - in construction and in building permits".

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov to bTV.

Hristov explained that his phone had been vibrating all night with messages about coordination between ministers. The situation is very dynamic and we will gather in the Council of Ministers to make decisions to unblock certain water-related aid, the Deputy Prime Minister specified.

The government will provide bottled water to the disaster-stricken regions. "We will put an end to the outrages - we came with this request", Ivo Hristov was categorical.

Subsequently, he also commented on DARA's success at "Eurovision" 2026 and the country's preparation for "Eurovision" 2027. We must show Bulgaria with all its merits, the Deputy Prime Minister urged.

According to him, the cities - Sofia, Varna, Plovdiv and Burgas - should be given a chance to compete for the music contest and where exactly it should be held.

The municipality in which "Eurovision" will be held will also participate in the co-financing of the music competition. "There is advertising revenue at the level of European partners and national advertisers", Ivo Hristov specified when asked where the money will come from.