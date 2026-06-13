Hundreds of people flocked to "Sofia Pride 2026"

"Sofia Pride 2026" is being held in the capital. There is a concert in the Prince's Garden, and the winner of "Eurovision" Dara is expected to appear on stage.

Hundreds of people, families with children, young people, people from the LGBT community are at the pride.

Participants commented on the declaration from a few days ago by the ruling party in support of the traditional family:

"Slightly scandalous and smells of a desire for authoritarianism. All of Bulgaria is not just this, it is not just Christian conservatism".

"This is a vision that wants to exclude us from what the state recognizes. Just the opposite is our message and what the European Court of Human Rights has ruled in a decision against Bulgaria and it must be implemented".

The procession is expected to start at 6:30 p.m. and should reach the National Palace of Culture.