Filip Gunev: Corruption is possible, we cannot deny it

Corruption is possible, we cannot deny it. The way the lawyer described it on this scale - for an entire sector, sounded more like a fabrication to me. The sector consists of 12 people. But logically we must ask ourselves who was first responsible for this search - the OD of the Ministry of Interior in Pernik, which cannot recuse itself like the Pernik prosecutors and judges. There is no way they do not have contacts there. But whether there was a leak from internal security, which is investigating these corruption crimes, to the lawyer - this raises the question of where her information comes from. This was commented by the former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Filip Gunev to Nova TV.

The day before yesterday, Zornitsa Kostova - a lawyer for two of the victims in the cases against the prosecutor's son Vasil Mihaylov, announced that there was a leak of information from the General Directorate of the "National Police" and talked about a business selling information. At the end of last week, Vasil Mihaylov was arrested after a long search.

If there was a leak, this investigation should be coming to an end and charges should be filed. This thing most likely ended months ago, Gunev added. The actual search began after the attack on the GDBOP employee two months ago. And then the Directorate General for the Prevention of Crimes and the National Security Service (DANS) gets involved, Gunev gave an example.

In principle, persons with a valid sentence who have deviated are not searched for by the Ministry of Interior, but by a structure at the Ministry of Justice, the General Directorate for the Execution of Sentences. They did not search for him so well, since he was gone for so long. When the person, while hiding, commits another crime - such as the attempted arson of the house in the village of Lyulin, then the Ministry of Interior gets involved, the National Security Service (DANS) helps, and the Directorate General for the Prevention of Crimes and the National Security Service (DANS) also, commented Ivan Savov, a criminalist.

The Ministry of Interior did its job accurately, the lawyer most likely has data from another information leak. It is entirely possible, and in my practice I have seen people who work with the other side. It is enough to have one person - he may not be in an operational position, but in an administrative position, but important information passes through him, and he exports data. This is not a sensation, the Ministry of Interior has its own structures, it checks itself. This from the inside was most likely a submission of information from elsewhere, Savov also said.