Prof. Valchev: Politicians have never controlled the judiciary

There are good requests from the new government, let's see. I expect Radev's government to have more clarity, stronger actions in the field of justice and internal affairs. There is a lot of work to be done in the Ministry of Interior. This was stated to BNT by Prof. Daniel Valchev, Dean of the Faculty of Law at Sofia University.

„People are a few weeks old, what institutional recovery should there be? Their request is good, the people voted for Radev personally and he formed a government in which he alone bears responsibility, which made a good impression on me“, he believes.

He also hopes that a new Supreme Judicial Council will be elected. Having correctly defined the removal of the security guards from the National Security Council of deputies.

„Since the changes in our country, we have been talking about how there should be no political influence in the judiciary. Which party is in power there? I don't know. In my opinion, politicians have never controlled the judiciary. Some other networks and circles control it“, he commented.

According to him, these networks are mixing up sound rules and order.

„The Supreme Judicial Council is overloaded with power functions and must be relieved. The very fact that so many members of the Supreme Judicial Council are creating a problem shows that the very power structure is not correct. What needs to be done is already a specific question“, Professor Valchev pointed out.

As for the possibility of entering the presidential race, he said evasively: „Let's wait until September comes.”