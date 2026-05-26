Ilin Dimitrov: Bulgaria is a safe destination

At the moment, things have stabilized with the landslide near Pamporovo. We are showing care, we are showing that the state is sympathetic. This was stated to BTV by Ilin Dimitrov, Minister of Tourism.

"Bulgaria is among the safest countries. There has not been a single theft of the Giro in our country, according to the organizers, while in all other countries through which the cyclists have passed, there have been criminal acts. Bulgaria is a safe destination."

"Giro d'Italia" gave a nice impulse to Bulgaria and tourism."

Our water is one of the cleanest in Europe, the tourism minister recalled.

"The fuel crisis will change tourism - I expect the upcoming summer season to be like last year's, if we are to be realistic. At the moment there are no mass cancellations of vacations."

In tourism, investments have a return of 1 in 100, Dimitrov revealed.