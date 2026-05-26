Happy ending: The 5-year-old boy who was missing near Kyustendil was found alive and well

A happy ending to the large-scale rescue operation. 5-year-old Mauricio, who disappeared in the cherry orchards near Kyustendil, was found alive and well, FOCUS reported.

The boy was found in the area of the village of Skrinyano. He is in good health and is already with his relatives. The search operation has been officially terminated.

The child had been missing since 7:00 p.m. on May 25, when his family was working in the massifs between the villages of Skrinyano and Sovolyano. After initially trying to find him on their own, at 8:48 p.m. the relatives reported the incident to 112.

Immediately after that, a large-scale field operation began, which continued throughout the night. Dozens of teams from the Regional Department of the Ministry of Interior - Kyustendil; Regional Directorate of the "Border Police" and the GPU - Oltomantsi; Municipal Security; dozens of local volunteers participated in the operation.

The case gained popularity after worried relatives spread an appeal and a photo of little Mauricio on social networks with a request for assistance.

In the morning hours of today, the search was intensified with the use of drones, and aircraft (helicopter) were also involved. Fortunately, the boy was located and handed over to his relatives.