Demerdzhiev: There are problems in many structures, not only in the General Directorate of the Interior. They will be resolved soon

The main credit for the capture of Vasil Mihaylov belongs to the General Directorate of the Interior. The case has been worked on for a long time. He has been professionally hiding. Many people have helped him. We know a large part of the circle who assisted him. This was stated to journalists by the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, quoted by news.bg.

"The elections are over. Now we will set the priorities that we clearly stated when we took office. We will outline the measures to implement these priorities and create an organization so that local structures can adopt these priorities and successfully fight for their implementation," he noted.

According to him, there are problems in many structures, not only in the General Directorate of Police. Demerdzhiev assured that they will soon be resolved with the appropriate measures. Those responsible for practices incompatible with police ethics and work will be removed from work, and perhaps from the Ministry of Interior system, he emphasized. We will be uncompromising towards all uniformed officers who allow themselves to violate the law, Demerdzhiev added.

Regarding the allegations that there is a leak of data from the General Directorate of Police to persons declared wanted, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev indicated that he had invited lawyer Zornitsa Kostova to share the data she has. According to him, the Ministry of Interior does not accept allegations made to the media.

The Minister of Interior also touched on the topic of floods. He stated that the situation is calming down. According to him, there is a lack of prevention. According to him, the disaster in Veliko Tarnovo could have been prevented, but someone decided to remove a space observation center from the PVU, which is actually a center for managing such crises. Demerdzhiev added that everyone must bear their responsibility.