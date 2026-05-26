Georgi Kandev: End of police hiding in the bushes

The "Traffic Police" patrols will stop hiding in the bushes and will be directed entirely to the places with the highest concentration of traffic accidents. This was announced today, May 26, 2026, by the Acting Secretary General of the "Ministry of Internal Affairs" Georgi Kandev during a National Conference of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Plovdiv, reported by the "BTA" news agency. During the forum, the large-scale results of a specialized police operation that started on May 13 were reported, during which tens of thousands of electronic tickets were handed out and hundreds of arrests were made throughout the country.

"There will be no more hiding in the bushes, the patrols of the "Traffic Police" will be directed to the places where there is a concentration of traffic accidents"", Georgi Kandev categorically stated to the senior police officers present.

Only through the "Traffic Police" within the framework of the current operation, exactly 23,693 electronic tickets have been handed out to violators so far. In parallel, a serious blow has been struck against the criminal contingent in the country.

In terms of criminal matters, the law enforcement agencies have detained 1,086 people, and 706 pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the cases. During inspections of over 5,000 sites, the police have detected 723 people in possession of narcotics. Within the framework of the control actions, 137 minors and juveniles in violation of the regulations have also been identified. During the operation, 533 individuals and 46 vehicles declared for nationwide search were located, and 36 thefts of motor vehicles and belongings from them were discovered.

Serious inspections were also carried out by the employees of the "Economic Police". The economic teams carried out over 5,000 inspections in pawnshops, quick loan facilities and companies organizing gambling.

A total of 8,155 commercial establishments passed through a police filter, and over 1,100 liters of alcoholic liquids without a mandatory stamp were seized during the inspections. The specialized actions covered another 970 establishments for trading in ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as 722 auto morgues and depots for dismantling end-of-life vehicles. In the economic sector, more than 1,000 protocols have been drawn up, 800 people have been detained and 454 pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

According to the Secretary General of the "Ministry of Interior", dealing with road problems and crime cannot be the sole responsibility of law enforcement agencies.

"Not only the police, all relevant institutions and society must take measures," concluded Georgi Kandev.