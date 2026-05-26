Two children are being searched in Varna, they have been missing since Sunday

The police in Varna have been searching for two children - a brother and sister - who have been missing since Sunday for several days, bTV reported.

According to the Varna Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs statement, 12-year-old Katerina Anova Tatova and 11-year-old Kiril Anov Tatov were last seen in the city around 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM on Sunday. The girl has short hair to her shoulders. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing pink pants, a denim jacket and white sneakers. She may have been carrying an orange bag.

The boy was wearing an orange coat, a white shirt, jeans and white sneakers. She was carrying a black bag on her waist.

The Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications urges anyone who notices them to immediately call 112 or the nearest Ministry of Internal Affairs unit.