Dams in the country over 80% full, four already overflowing

As of May 26, the amount of available impounded volumes in complex and significant dams is 5314.6 million cubic meters, which represents 81.31% of their total volume. 32 out of a total of 52 complex and significant dams in the country, for which the Ministry of Environment and Water (MOEW) is responsible, report over 80% filling. This is according to information on the website of the Ministry of Environment.

With 100% filling are the dams “Kamchia“ and “Alexander Stamboliyski“, and over 90% are the dams “Srechenska bara“, “Hristo Smirnenski“, “Yovkovtsi“, “Ticha“, “Yasna polyana“, “Asenovets“, “Borovitsa“, “Studena“, “Sopot“, “Domlyan“, “Pchelina“, “Koprinka“, “Vycha“, “Krichim“, “Kardzhali“ and “Ivaylovgrad“. The dams “Kamchia“, “Pchelina“, “Alexander Stamboliyski“ and “Pancharevo“ are overflowing.

The Ministry of Environment and Water reminds that, if necessary, the companies managing the complex and significant dams should take measures to ensure free volumes through preventive release of water masses in order to absorb the increased inflow and maintain the levels within optimal limits.

The ministry also emphasizes that local authorities must implement the measures provided for in the Flood Risk Management Plans for the period 2022-2027, as well as monitor the current hydrometeorological information and forecasts for dangerous phenomena published on the official website of the ministry.

Today and tomorrow, river levels will decrease or remain without significant changes. On May 28, as a result of the rainfall, increases in river levels are expected. Water quantities will be below the warning thresholds, the ministry informed. According to the weather forecast today and tomorrow, there will be showers and thunderstorms in some places. There will also be conditions for hail. On Thursday and Friday, short-term rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in many places in the country. The amounts will be between 5 and 15 mm, locally in some areas in the Central and Eastern Fore-Balkans - up to 25-40 mm.

Over the weekend, several municipalities in the Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo and Lovech regions experienced intense rainfall, which led to the overflow of rivers and dams. Institutions reacted to the situation, with the Ministry of Environment and Water assuring that they will monitor the situation and, if necessary, respond in a timely manner.