Yotova to European ambassadors: EU can achieve strategic autonomy and regain its leadership role

"The European Union can achieve strategic autonomy and regain its leadership role with its strong positions. Regarding global conflicts, Europe must have a consolidated position to defend". This was stated by President Iliana Yotova at a meeting with ambassadors of the member states, organized within the framework of the concluding Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU, the Presidency's press center reports.

According to Yotova, the Cyprus Presidency, whose motto is “An autonomous union open to the world“, has outlined the contours of the strategic autonomy of the European Union.

The future and challenges facing the EU – from the issue of enlargement to the economic development and stability of the union, commented the head of state and the ambassadors at the meeting that lasted over two hours. Iliana Yotova pointed out that the leading issue for the EU is the topic of security in all its aspects.

The President pointed out that in the context of the changed international order, the European Union must strengthen its defense capabilities, build a common and comprehensive security and defense policy. She declared herself in favor of strengthening the European pillar of defense and security within NATO. Yotova also emphasized Bulgarian projects in the field of defense under the SAFE instrument.

Europe is lagging behind in building the Energy Union and continues to be dependent on energy supplies, and the diversification network is not sufficiently developed“, said the head of state. She highlighted the energy projects that Bulgaria is working on – The vertical gas corridor, which will ensure energy security and diversification of natural gas supplies to the countries of Southeastern, Eastern and Central Europe, as well as the two projects for the transmission of green energy from Azerbaijan.