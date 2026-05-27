Rumen Hristov: Control over Lukoil is necessary, but without going too far

After the resignation of Borislav Sarafov and the parliament's decision to limit the powers of Rumen Spetsov as special manager of "Lukoil", the question is no longer who is in charge. Today, however, Bulgaria is watching how the prosecutor's office emerges from another institutional crisis without clear answers, while the economy enters a new regime of political supervision. Spetsov will now be under increased judicial and administrative control, with reports every month to the government - a move that the opposition called an attempt to control the refinery.

"It is good to give every government 100 days to see the direction it is going in. It is good to see what the steps are and what things are happening in the departments. We are quieter and more reserved, following what is happening in the country", said the deputy from GERB-SDF Rumen Hristov in "Denyat ON AIR".

According to him, there should be control over "Lukoil", the question is not to be excessive.

"These restrictions on shares and real estate have some logic in them. The report that is required from Spetsov every month is good - let's see how things are going at the refinery. The amount of about 3 billion leva that is mentioned is bad. In addition to the losses that it has for last year, it is being decapitalized. We may not have to wait for budget revenues from the refinery this year, or even next year," he added for Bulgaria ON AIR.

Sarafov has taken a step back, which is good for the system and for Bulgaria, the MP pointed out.

"Demerdzhiev expressed his reservations towards Sarafov. The fact that it happened without a bang is better. I have always been skeptical of state intervention in the economy. That they will be closely monitored is not bad, but some statements are not peace-making. Large chains can order a large quantity and receive a discount. And we are small producers and negotiations with any small producer are difficult. We will support everything that is not anti-market," the guest explained. According to him, a price ceiling could lead to a lack of producers and a deficit, which indicates an increase in prices.

"We must be careful not to distort market relations. The budget will be quite tight. It will be difficult for colleagues, but they have 131 people and they can accept it. The point is to limit the budget deficit to 3% and talk about a balanced budget. We must gradually reduce expenses," Hristov emphasized.