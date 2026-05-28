Bobov Dol Thermal Power Plant: We are working for the real ecological alternative, not those who perform

"Greenpeace" admits that the "Bobov Dol" Thermal Power Plant is indispensable for the balance of the system and energy security. They want to find an ecological alternative for the balance. Such an alternative can come from the one they oppose, but it takes time. This is stated in a position statement by the executive director of the "Bobov Dol" Thermal Power Plant Chavdar Stoynev, sent to BTA.

He points out that photovoltaics and renewable energy are not an alternative, emphasizing that it is the opposite - they introduce an imbalance into every energy system in which they participate. Batteries support the balance, but do not produce energy and therefore are also not an alternative. When we talk about security and balance of the energy system, the only solution is power plants with torque like the Bobov Dol Thermal Power Plant, states the executive director of the thermal power plant in the village of Golemo Selo.

Eng. Chavdar Stoynev also points out that "the problem of the so-called environmentalists is more with the fuel used to produce electricity". "Bobov Dol Thermal Power Plant" will complete the modernization cycle and will gradually begin to add natural gas and other alternative, more environmentally friendly fuels than coal", he adds.

The position also states that the transition to the new raw material mix is already underway, with which coal will be gradually replaced in the power plant. The biogas production installation under construction will soon become a fact.

"The performances of the environmentalists are looking for scandal and sensation, but they are not constructive and do not provide solutions. They say that someone should offer an ecological alternative. They talk about it in principle. However, in practice, only the Bobov Dol TPP works and invests in the real ecological alternative on a daily basis, Stoynev adds.

Activists of "Greenpeace" -Bulgaria" yesterday hung a huge TOXIC sign under the chimneys of the Bobov Dol TPP. Their demand is that the plant's operation be permanently limited to no more than one unit, as well as that a clear plan be drawn up for energy security without dependence on chronic pollutants -through renewable energy sources and clean balancing technologies.