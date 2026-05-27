Bozanov: If Radev starts to tear us away from the heart of Europe, we will react with lightning speed

It was not Ukraine that started the war, but Russia, and it was not Ukraine and Europe that refused negotiations, as Rumen Radev says, but Russia wants capitulation. Radev has been speaking to a certain type of voters in the same way since the beginning of the war, even though we are no longer in an election campaign, said in an interview with Darik Radio the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Bozhidar Bozhanov.

He admitted that at the closed meetings with foreign partners, as well as at the current one with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Bulgarian Prime Minister spoke more moderately.

Bozhanov also refuted the thesis about the Bulgarian interest in Radev's interpretation, giving an example of the agreement signed by the caretaker government of Andrey Gyurov with Ukraine, which also provides for the exchange of experience in the production of military drones - and in this area, according to him, Ukraine is ahead of everyone, ahead of the USA, Russia, Iran, etc. And such a production is the protection of the Bulgarian, not the Ukrainian interest, emphasized the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria”.

“If not only at the level of requests, symbols, not attending international meetings, but the Prime Minister begins to actually act to detach Bulgaria from the heart of Europe and against the Bulgarian national interest, the reaction of “Democratic "Bulgaria" will be lightning fast and sharp, Bozhidar Bozhanov is categorical.