Weather today, forecast for Thursday, May 28: Cooling, strong wind, torrential rain and thunderstorms

Today, torrential rain and thunderstorms are expected. Cooling is also coming. Above 30° will still only be in the extreme southwestern regions.

In the rest of the country, maximum temperatures will be lower - from 25° to 30°, and in Northeastern Bulgaria - no more than 23°. The reason - strong wind. In Eastern Bulgaria, it will be from the north-northeast, and in the remaining regions - from the northwest.

In Northwestern and Southwestern Bulgaria, gusts of up to about 90 km/h are expected. A warning for significant amounts of precipitation and the risk of hail has been issued in the districts of Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Shumen, Burgas, Yambol and Sliven. Powerful thunderstorms are also expected in these areas.

There will also be precipitation and thunderstorms along the Black Sea coast. The wind will be moderate, from the north-northeast, and maximum temperatures - from 25° to 30°.

Poor conditions for tourism in the mountains - strong northwesterly wind, areas with torrential rainfall, thunderstorms and conditions for hail.

On Friday the wind will weaken, but maximum temperatures will already decrease throughout the country. It will be sunny, with isolated precipitation in the eastern and mountainous regions. In the coming days it will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will rise.

On Sunday and Monday, in the hours after noon and until midnight, there will again be precipitation, thunderstorms and conditions for hail - on Sunday mainly in the mountainous and northeastern regions, and on Monday, the first day of June - in Western and Central Bulgaria.