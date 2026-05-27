Bogdan Bogdanov: We need full transparency for the work of the special manager. There is no such thing at the moment

The National Assembly obliged Rumen Spetsov to submit a monthly report on his activities to the Minister of Economy.

"Spetsov's reduced powers will become real after the bill is adopted on second reading. The changes are currently in the right direction, which is why we supported them today. The main argument is that there must be stricter control over the special manager. The other argument, which we stated last year, was that there is no way the special manager can function with expanded powers and a lack of control - be it judicial or administrative. The main problem that we saw when adopting these changes was precisely the possibility of selling shares and stakes in the company. This was never the original idea of the special manager," said the MP from "We continue the change" Bogdan Bogdanov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

He recalled that the changes were made after the 20-second commission, without an opinion and risk assessment.

"The changes that are currently being proposed are in the right direction. We will have a proposal between the first and second reading. Currently, the reports that the special manager provides do not have any criteria by which to determine what they should be. It should be clear to both the people's representatives and the executive branch what the specific steps taken on a weekly basis are, because we see the company's deteriorating financial condition. This is somewhat understandable, looking at the production volumes, the restrictions on fuel exports, "Bogdanov added on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

In his words, there must be a special manager, because "this is the only way Bulgaria can maintain the derogation that was granted."

"In this way, we will have the opportunity to maintain the operational capacity of the refinery. There must be complete transparency in how the special manager works. There is no such thing at the moment. The other thing that is extremely important is what we appealed for from the very beginning - that a financial audit of the companies be conducted at the moment the special manager takes office, so that it is clear what the state is taking over as control. This was omitted, it was not done, I hope it will be done now", the guest also commented.

Bogdanov explained that we have a problem with fuels, and we still have the lowest excise taxes in Europe.

"There is a shortage of fuels throughout the region, we have good operational capacity at the refinery, would it be possible to increase the production capacity so that we have enough fuels. We do not have access to the specific operational data of the company. This is the job of the special manager, his team, including the Minister of Economy. Fuel prices could increase if we have competition on the market", the MP added.

"The key issue surrounding the budget is that it should be within reasonable parameters. We have seen indications that there is starting to be talk of potentially taking on new debt. The considerations we have are for the team that prepares the budget - it prepares two budgets. There are options, there is no need to scare people and businesses. What needs to happen right now is simple - all those thefts, leaks, taking funds, should not go into holes", Bogdan Bogdanov is categorical.

Asked why "Progressive Bulgaria" did not support the hearing of Teodora Georgieva today, he replied: "I don't know, I didn't hear arguments from my colleagues, they silently refused".