All the people of Varna knew what was happening, so it's unlikely that the institutions didn't know. This was said in the “Interview of the Day” on bTV by the former director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Gen. Dimo Gyaurov.

A sharp political dispute broke out in the Municipal Council in Varna over the construction in the “Baba Alino“ area near Varna. It is about a huge complex on 100 acres of land with over 100 buildings, which is emerging over a period of 3 years. The tension was caused by the question of who is responsible for the construction that has begun and whether the institutions have assisted in its legalization.

“The outrage is spectacular and in my opinion, the Bulgarians' faith in justice and in institutions in general will depend on finding a solution to what is happening. Everyone is guilty, everyone saw it“, he explained.

According to him, in Varna it was known that there was logging and construction going on. “These people had offices in pedestrian zones, they advertised in all the media that they were selling. It is impossible that anyone did not know. But in my opinion, this is not the most important thing at the moment. It is important that steps are taken by the entire state, by all institutions, in order to solve the problem“.

“The destruction of documents and evidence must be prevented. On the other hand, future claims of the municipality and the state must be secured, since it will cost a colossal amount of money to remove these constructions. I would suggest that the acting prosecutor general send the entire investigation there tomorrow. The regional minister should deal with DNSK and RDNSK and take immediate steps. Maybe some cases will have to be filed, all the company's assets should be secured“, believes Gyaurov.

According to him, the parliament will eventually investigate SANS, but today we saw that parliamentary investigative committees will hardly happen. “I know for sure that SANS conducted an investigation last year. And the expulsion was carried out on this basis. What happened after that, who intervened - we can only guess“.

“Prime Minister Rumen Radev called it a matter of national insecurity, because it is probably a large-scale scheme related to organized crime. Maybe it is also about money laundering. So far, no one has said where these funds came from. According to my rough calculations, no less than 150 million euros were invested there“, explained Gyaurov.

Asked if he has any hopes for the new Commission for Combating Corruption, which will be revived in the National Assembly, he said that he sees a repetition of the previous law. “The fact that different institutions propose people does not mean that they are not party-bound or do not have any other dependencies. So I'm not a big optimist“.

The military aid that Bulgaria has provided to Ukraine

According to him, Bulgaria has not stopped providing military aid to Ukraine. “We provided some broken BRDMs that were not in motion, had blocked engines and no armor. We saw them after the repair in Ukraine. They have nothing to do with what they were before we gave them as a gift. On the other hand, Rumen Radev actually did yesterday what part of his electorate expected. He told them: “Bulgaria first“. And I make an analogy with “America first“, he commented.

“On the other hand, however, I listened very carefully to the briefing after his meeting with the NATO Secretary General and after the meeting with Ursula von der Leyen. I can agree with every word he says,” Gyaurov said.

In his words, Europe itself realizes that there must be new approaches. “In fact, Rumen Radev only confirmed what Europe has been wanting to change for several months.”

“I must admit that he is right to a certain extent when he says that there is no military solution to the conflict. The war is currently at a dead end. No one can prevail. One way or another, its end will be shaped at the diplomatic negotiating table. The question is who goes there with what positions and what support they have. And it is very important that the Ukrainian side has European support,” Gyaurov stressed.

“Insofar as we have provided available weapons or ammunition, we have been compensated. So this is not about any gifts. "We have not spent ourselves in terms of aid to Ukraine," he said.