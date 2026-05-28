Adv. Emil Georgiev: Where there is a prosecutorial umbrella, there is always a political one

The organization "Justice for Everyone" would not be called that if justice were completely impartial. We often witness, in the field of criminal, civil and administrative justice, that the quality of the parties in a given dispute predetermines certain disputes, creates relationships. This was said by lawyer Emil Georgiev from "Justice for Everyone" in the program "Denyat ON AIR".

According to him, justice is selective in Bulgaria and this is one of the things that must be overcome over time.

The case of the illegal "city" near Varna

"Inspections will be ordered, investigations initiated. The main question is what result they will end with. Radev must be well acquainted with the practice of the National Security Agency. He said that he requested a report, and that there is no other such case in which a compulsory administrative measure for expulsion, i.e. removal from the country, was issued," commented lawyer Georgiev.

Where there is a prosecutorial umbrella, there is always a political one, the lawyer noted.

"The path of the money must still be traced. This will be possible in a serious investigation - if necessary, external assistance will have to be used. It is well known that our prosecutor's office does not have great success in cases involving more complex financial schemes, money laundering, etc.,", lawyer Georgiev also pointed out.

The path to impartial justice and judicial reform

According to him, achieving impartial, functioning justice is a long-term goal.

"It is not clear whether we are at the beginning. For a very long time, society has been stagnating in one place. Serious requests are being made to start a process that will start with the election of a new SJC, who in turn will choose the Prosecutor General, Chairman of the SAC. Constitutional law must be restored," the lawyer insisted to Bulgaria ON AIR.

Lawyer Georgiev does not expect the Prosecutor's Office to change its opinion on the proceedings against Borislav Sarafov.

"I expect the Supreme Administrative Court, to which the new Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov has filed a complaint, to take the matter seriously. If it accepts that the arguments are good enough, to overturn the Prosecutor's Office's refusal and return it to them for further investigation," he summarized.