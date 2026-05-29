Seven ministers answer MPs' questions within the framework of parliamentary control

Seven ministers will answer MPs' questions in the regular parliamentary control. The Minister of Finance - Galab Donev must provide information on the construction of a national capacity for aerial firefighting.



A question to the Minister of Agriculture Plamen Abrovski about illegal logging and illegal constructions in the area "Baba Alino" near Varna.

The Minister of Environment Rositsa Karamfilova is to provide information to the deputies about the condition of the riverbeds in the flooded areas of Veliko Tarnovo and Gabrovo, and there is a question for the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev about the suspended update of the interactive map for road accidents.

There are also questions for the Minister of Culture, Health and Regional Development.