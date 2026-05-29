Vigil in Blagoevgrad in memory of 16-year-old Ivana

Blagoevgrad is gathering for a silent vigil in front of the courthouse in memory of 16-year-old Ivana, who died under tragic circumstances on the night of May 24.

The initiative is from the family and friends of the tenth-grader, and the reason for the public discontent was the decision of the district court to release the student Alexander Georgiev, accused of murder, from arrest, due to a lack of categorical evidence from the prosecutor's office and investigators that he is the perpetrator of the crime.

The girl's father Stoine Stoynev accused the institutions of protecting drug dealers who kill the children of Bulgaria:

"The people are fed up. No reform works in a broken system, and your actions only doom us. Dead children and living dealers. How long! Do you have any shame!"

Stoynev called on everyone to attend the vigil in order to oppose the mass use of drugs and the easy access to "silent killers":

"At 6 o'clock in front of the court in Blagoevgrad there will be a vigil. It will not be a protest. If you want, come! Let's see if we have a society and if there is meaning and hope!"