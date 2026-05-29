The unraveling of the “Baba Alino” case continues

The unraveling of the case with the "illegal city" near Golden Sands continues. It includes 104 buildings built without a permit on 100 acres in the “Baba Alino” area. The company behind the construction is expected to provide more information, Nova TV reported.

The construction was stopped because no building permits were issued for the site. According to the Varna Municipality, the next administrative steps are already being prepared, which include comprehensive documentation of the violations and the initiation of a procedure to demolish the construction.

On Thursday, sharp disputes and mutual accusations broke out in the municipal council in Varna - about who is responsible for the illegal city. The municipal councilors requested a hearing with the mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, and he, in turn, stated that the construction had started long before the beginning of his mandate. The question remains open, however, who allowed the construction of the "illegal city" and whether there was an umbrella over the large-scale scheme.

For its part, the Ministry of Interior is starting thorough checks to see if there was any inaction on signals of illegal construction. Checks have also begun at the offices of the investor company