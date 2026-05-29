Sofia Municipality begins renovation of over 50,000 sq m of new sidewalks

The Sofia Municipality has commissioned the construction of about 50,000 sq m of new sidewalks. They are in different areas and will be renovated this spring in order to improve pedestrian access in the neighborhoods. This was announced by the Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev.

Sidewalks are particularly important in modern urban spaces for improving the pedestrian environment and better accessibility in the city. “There is no person in Sofia who has not been angry at a broken sidewalk. And rightly so. Because when a mother has to push a stroller along the road, an elderly person jumps over displaced tiles, and a child walks between parked cars, this is not a normal urban environment. The problem has been accumulating for years. And it cannot be solved with several repairs or in one season. But the long neglect is over and we are now working in a different way – with more sites, a higher pace and a clear plan for the neighborhoods.”, also pointed out Mayor Vasil Terziev.

The pavements that will be built, a total of 50,000 sq. m, are approximately as large as three squares of the “Knyaz Alexander I“ type in the capital.

Currently, work is underway on several sites such as: “Stefan Toshev“ Str. from “Pirin“ Str. to “Mur“, as well as on “Al. Moskov“ Str. from “Nov Den“ Str. to “Bozhan Angelov“, etc.

Since the beginning of the year, 11,496 sq. m have been completed in different neighborhoods of the city. New pedestrian sidewalks have been built

Str. "King Simeon I" from "Trendafil" to "21st" street, Murchaevo village, Vitosha district;

Str. "White Church" from "Dimitar Manov" to "Yaroslav Veshin" street, Triaditsa district;

Str. "Boyan Danovski" between blocks 89 and 90 in Studentski

district

Str. "Shumanets" from "Rilyanik" to "Elin Pelin" street, Pancharevo village

Str."Dr. Atanas Moskov" between "Novi Den" and "Bozhan Angelov" street, Mladost district

bul. “Lazar Mihailov“ from “Novachki“ to “Znanie“ street, Serdika district;

Besides renewing the urban environment, this infrastructure is key to accessibility. Wherever possible, curbs are lowered and tactile strips are built.

With the construction of new sidewalks, the urban environment is being renovated and spaces for pedestrians are being created. Sidewalks are not just infrastructure - they are people's daily route and with them we improve accessibility, provide a safe route, and movement becomes more comfortable, said Deputy Mayor for Public Works Nikola Lyutov.

When renovating sidewalks, concrete pavements are being built, completely new slabs and curbs are being laid, and they are being shaped according to the requirements for an accessible environment.

In two years, nearly 200 km of sidewalks have been renovated and built in Sofia. In 2024 and 2025, construction teams repaired a total of 191 km of sidewalks.

For the entire year of 2025, about 170 thousand sq. m. were renovated under the program. Separately, about 30 thousand sq. m. were built or completely reconstructed during the implementation of capital projects such as the reconstruction of “Al. Stamboliyski” Blvd., where work continues on the construction of sidewalks with a width of between 4.5 - 5 m.

In 2024, over 193 thousand sq. m. of sidewalks were renovated and 35.2 million leva were invested, and in 2023 – BGN 16.7 million in nearly 99,000 square meters of pedestrian areas.

Thanks to the implementation of the special program for the construction of sidewalks, which began in 2023, in the last two years 2024-2025, an annual work rate nearly three times higher has been achieved.

In order to accelerate the pace of work, it is important to renew the implementation of the program in the coming years, also stated Sofia Deputy Mayor Nikola Lyutov.

The activities are assigned by the Sofia Municipality and the district administrations and are implemented within the framework of the project “Sustainable Urban Mobility. Construction and reconstruction of main arteries of the circular-radial street network of the city of Sofia“, component “Transport connectivity and accessible environment“, financed with funds from the European Investment Bank.