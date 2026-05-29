Weather today, forecast for Saturday, May 30: Sunny morning, temporary increases in cloudiness in the afternoon

The morning will be sunny again in most of the country.

Temporary increases in cloudiness are expected in the afternoon. They will be more pronounced in the Rila-Rhodope massif and in Eastern Bulgaria, where it will rain briefly and thunder in the northeastern regions. There will be a moderate, in the Danube Plain to a strong westerly wind. The warming will continue as planned with temperatures from 24° to 29°, in Sofia – around 24°.

It will also be sunny by the sea , as long as we do not target the northern coast – there will develop cumulus-rain clouds and it will rain and thunder for a short time. There will be a moderate northwest wind, and temperatures in the afternoon will be around 23°-25°.

It will be sunny on Sunday as a whole, with our well-known synoptic “spell”, namely that cumulus-rain clouds will develop in the afternoon hours and in many places it will quickly rain and thunder. Temperatures will be even a degree higher.

We are reaching the month of June – it will start a little sour. The sun will be available, but the areas with afternoon rainfall and thunder will be much more. The probability of hail is also coming back into fashion. Temperatures will be just below 30°.