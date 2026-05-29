The builder of the complex in "Baba Alino" postponed a press conference due to "pressure"

“Due to ongoing actions aimed at putting pressure on our company, which blocked the work of the offices and employees, including during the night hours, we have to postpone the press conference scheduled for today.“ This was announced in a statement to the media by the company building the complex in the Baba Alino area near “Golden Sands“, which is allegedly illegal.

“We reserve the right to the truth. We will inform you further“, the company also stated, quoted by bTV.

The results of the inspection of the construction of the complex near Varna should be ready today, said the mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev.

The municipality of Varna will issue acts for the demolition of the illegal construction as soon as possible, promised Kotsev.

According to him, this is a large-scale scheme, carried out due to the inaction of many institutions.

Kotsev announced that the construction had already begun under the previous GERB administration.

GERB indicated that the direct responsibility for controlling the illegal construction lies solely with the mayor and that it cannot shift the blame to other institutions or the previous administration.

The Ministry of Interior announced that they are investigating the actions of the municipality of Varna in the case.