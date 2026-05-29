Ivan Kostov: For me, Andrey Gyurov is the candidate of the democratic community for president

Former Prime Minister Ivan Kostov said that he sees Andrey Gyurov as a candidate of the democratic community for the presidential elections. On “The Day Begins“ on BNT, Kostov emphasized that this is his personal choice, and expressed hope that the democratic forces will unite at least around the presidential vote.

“And you know, it does not depend much on their divisions. Because the democratic community is those people who take to the streets. Those people who take the fate of their country into their hands. They came out in 1996-1997. They were on the streets, they made this change. Now they have come out again. They tried several times without success, but these people came out. They came out now too. They have actually empowered this team of Mr. Radev. These people, they are a force, they are the vanguard of this society“.

He defined the threat of Russian influence in Bulgarian politics as a support for GERB and DPS:

“I don't think it's real. I don't think anyone can turn the country's course. We are already very much integrated into the EU and NATO, so this is no longer a factor for me. And from this point of view, this should not be a problem and a topic in the elections, because none of the candidates from it will win. Rather, words need to be found for young people. Messages need to be found for them, for those like you and younger people here who are still graduating and entering this. They should be engaged in the fate of the country. They should continue what generations have shown they can do. To come out and, when politicians are powerless, to solve the issue“.

According to Kostov, the state must return to strict financial discipline and avoid an excessive deficit.

A excessive deficit will probably be approved for this year, i.e. exceeding the 3% rate, since military spending has been incurred, the former prime minister explained, but it is not clear what will happen next year.