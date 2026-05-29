President Iliana Yotova begins the procedure for a new composition of the CEC. This was announced by the presidency, quoted by dariknews.bg.

In connection with the expired mandate of the members of the Central Election Commission, on the basis of Art. 46, para. 4 of the Electoral Code, President Iliana Yotova will hold consultations with the parliamentaryly represented parties and coalitions in the 52nd National Assembly, to which they will present their nominations for the composition of the CEC.

The public hearing of the proposals made by the parliamentaryly represented formations will be held on June 9, Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m. at “Dondukov“ 2 and will be broadcast in real time on the website of the presidential institution at: https://www.president.bg/static56/Online-video/

With his decree, the head of state approved rules for conducting public consultations and the procedure for appointing the composition of the CEC. The rules can be found on the website of the presidency.