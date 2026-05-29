Temenuzhka Petkova: Radev should not use lies. The excessive deficit procedure does not concern 2025, but 2026.

I will call on Prime Minister Rumen Radev not to use lies and misinterpretations of facts and data. This was stated to journalists in parliament by Temenuzhka Petkova, a GERB MP, quoted by novini.bg.

"The excessive deficit procedure does not concern 2025, but 2026 - and this is no coincidence. You all remember that there was no possibility of adopting the 2025 Budget, and the Ministry of Finance could not provide a report on the progress of the national fiscal-structural plan. The expenses that the subsequent caretaker government incurred were of serious proportions, and this all led to the impossibility of controlling the state's finances. For 2025, the deficit is 3.5% according to data specified by Eurostat", she also said.

For 2025, Bulgaria complies with the deficit requirements. It is not good for Radev to start his path in the executive branch with lies, commented Petkova.

"Radev's claims that we manipulated the data in order for Bulgaria to enter the eurozone are categorically false. Even more so against the backdrop of yesterday's congratulations that Prime Minister Radev received from Ursula von der Leyen in connection with our country's membership. The data with which Bulgaria entered the eurozone are based on an analysis and verification of the implementation of the 2024 budget. All this data is verified by Eurostat and the National Statistical Institute."

"This mantra was used during the election campaign, but the time has come for real government action. And it is not good for Prime Minister Radev to justify his obvious future actions related to the 2026 budget," Petkova commented.

"As for Radev's claim that taxes were seized from banks, from companies, let's just say that this is an opportunity that the law provides for and the banks have taken advantage of this opportunity. And regarding the advance dividend from companies, this is a practice imposed in 2023 by an acting Minister of Finance in Radev's first government," the former Finance Minister added.

"If "Progressive Bulgaria" has the courage to propose measures that will solve the structural problem with the country's deficit since 2021, since Radev himself legitimized people who he later called "charlatans," GERB deputies are ready to support it," said Vladislav Goranov.

The government appointed by Iliyana Yotova spent vigorously until its last day. The current Deputy Mayor for Finance of the Sofia Municipality allowed himself, as a minister, on the last day to distribute money from a non-existent budget, Goranov commented on the actions of Georgi Klisurski.