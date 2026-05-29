Ninova: There is no new morality among the new deputies

There is no new morality among the new deputies. Proven! Today they voted at the end of June to increase their salaries once again (after the increase a week ago). Today they adopted their new rules of procedure for the National Assembly. End their excuses and verbal gymnastics: but it is a given, it does not depend on us. Or to their defenders: they are still new, give them time, let's wait and see. This was stated by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova and added:

"End both. In a hypocritical and shameless way, the new majority of Radev's deputies voted for the salaries of deputies, the prime minister,

ministers, the president, regulators, to increase automatically every three months with the growth of the average salary. New regulations - old model.

Now at most they should freeze them after June, when they will have jumped over 10,000 euros, to blind people's eyes. Freezing after two

increases. Hypocritical and unfair. And prices are going up this month too. And workers' insurance will be up. And the new debt they will take on is up.

Are there still naive people who believe that with the new government comes a new model? Look at what Prime Minister Magyar did in Hungary. He cut

his own salary in half and froze it. And everyone else in the chain! When will we see our rulers do the same?

As a deputy, I introduced a law 4 times to reduce and freeze the salaries of deputies and ministers. They ridiculed me, cursed me, slandered me. They didn't

do it. But at least today my conscience is clear and I can say: Elijah has changed clothes, back to these. There is no change, there is a replacement."