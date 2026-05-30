The fire in the plastic waste warehouse near Stara Zagora has been brought under control

The fire in the plastic waste recycling warehouse near Stara Zagora has been brought under control, announced the regional governor, who is on site and monitoring the development of the situation.



According to information from Senior Commissioner Eng. Stoyan Kolev, the fire has already been localized, but the work on its final extinguishing and securing the area will continue throughout the night.



Eight fire trucks and teams from Stara Zagora, Kazanlak, Chirpan and Opan are participating in the operation. Additional heavy equipment is also expected on site - a fire truck from Plovdiv, which will assist in clearing and reaching the outbreaks in depth.



The Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water in Stara Zagora announced that at this time there have been no exceedances of the standards for atmospheric air quality. However, as a preventive measure and on the instructions of the Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova, a mobile automatic air monitoring station is being deployed in the area. The station will be positioned in the nearest settlement to the fire and will carry out continuous measurements of atmospheric indicators. It will monitor in real time the concentrations of fine dust particles and other potentially harmful substances that can be released during the burning of plastic waste. The data will be constantly analyzed to ensure the safety of the population and, if necessary, to take additional measures to protect public health.



The regional governor expressed gratitude to the volunteers who were the first to respond to the signal and provided assistance until the arrival of specialized teams. He also thanked the firefighters, employees of all involved institutions and citizens for the professionalism, responsibility and solidarity shown in controlling the incident.



The causes of the fire are yet to be established within the framework of an investigation to be carried out by the Ministry of Interior.