Vladislav Panev: The deficit is 5-6%, the State Council will support reforms in the expenditure side of the budget

According to the deputy from the State Council Vladislav Panev, the deficit is 5-6 percent. On the air of "Speak Now" he saw an opportunity for reforms in the expenditure side of the budget and stated that if the government proposes such reforms, the democratic community will support them.

"Vazrazhdane" recalled that over the past two years they have warned that the data on the country's financial situation has been manipulated with the aim of entering the Eurozone. That is why they will refer it to the prosecutor's office.

It is important that from now on the government of Rumen Radev makes reforms in the expenditure side of the budget, said on "Speak Now" on BNT Vladislav Panev from "Democratic Bulgaria". The democratic community, according to him, will support these reforms. The deficit is much higher, Panev also said - about 5-6%.

"Vazrazhdane" recalled that over the past two years they have warned that data on Bulgaria's financial situation has been manipulated in order for our country to enter the Eurozone. They are also preparing a signal to the prosecutor's office to establish whether there are those guilty of official misconduct and falsified data.

Vladislav Panev, DB: "The deficit of 3.5% is only on paper, otherwise it is much higher, if we take into account the capital investments of the state, BEH, in BDB, these 500 million advance tax that the banks paid in 2025. If we take these factors into account, the deficit is probably 5-6% and perhaps this is the EC's reason for such a procedure. What is important for us is what the government does from now on, and I am interested in this - whether it will proceed with reforms in the expenditure part of the budget or will it justify itself only with the previous ones. If reforms are undertaken, which are sometimes unpopular, we will support them, since we are a responsible force and I believe that it is important for Bulgaria to take these steps."

Petar Petrov, "Vazrazhdane": "We claim that numerous crimes have been committed, crimes committed in office, official crimes, pre-emptive acts involving forging documents, so-called document crimes, mismanagement, which the Prime Minister yesterday called irresponsibility and negligence, and we will implement the report that was provided to us two years ago. By insisting on an investigation into the actions of the previous regular government, the governments before it, which worked with the so-called. coordination center, of the actions and inactions of the BNB and the NSI."