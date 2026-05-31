Ralitsa Asenova - the mother of Nikolay Zlatkov, who was one of the victims in the "Petrohan" case, presented photos of the case in the studio of "This Sunday" on bTV.

„The photos that I provided you of the camper are from a different angle. And holes are clearly visible, because there were comments that these were some other injuries. You are currently showing photos that clearly show holes," she pointed out, stating that they came from an anonymous source.

"I have submitted a request because Minister Demerdzhiev expressed a desire to speak on national air and said that he would listen to the relatives. I tried to contact him by email, but it didn't work. That's why I went and submitted a request," said Ralitsa Asenova.

"We cannot access the account statements or the printouts from the phones. Every institution hinders us in every way. They tell us that we cannot receive them — because of the protection of personal data, I don't know if it is also for the deceased, maybe. I guess it's clear to you that we're stuck with absolutely everything," she added.

According to her, the fact that the camper has already been moved from the place where the photos were taken is also disturbing.

"It's obvious that something is not right with the whole version — with these holes, a cracked hatch and the things that we're told in the briefings," she added.

"We're not being given a ballistics expertise for Okolchitsa. You only have the one for Petrokhan. Maybe it's time, especially after these photos, to give us a ballistics expertise, after we're being told that Ivaylo Kalushev is a murderer, "he killed" and so on. And there are exactly three bullets," Nikolay's mother also commented.

"The ballistics expertise is being denied to us. We have a satisfied request for the color photo album, but we have not received it.

My lawyer and I are literally fighting every day to get it, because we were given black and white copies. Since the 11th, we have been officially promised that we will receive the color photo album from Okolchitsa. Since then, no one has reacted. They gave us the investigator's phone number. Two or three days ago it became clear that he is on leave. That is all we are facing," Ralitsa Asenova pointed out.

"Attention should perhaps be paid to the wounds of the children in the camper, to the insane wounds and shooting of Ivaylo Ivanov-Ivey. Twice they convince us that he committed suicide," she commented.