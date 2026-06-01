From today until June 30, we can change our general practitioner

From today until June 30, all health insured persons can change their general practitioner. This was announced on their website by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). For this purpose, they need to fill out a permanent choice form, which they must provide to their newly chosen general practitioner. The form can be downloaded from the NHIF website – www.nhif.bg – in the “For citizens“ section, link “Registration forms for choosing a general practitioner“, BTA recalls.

Changing a general practitioner can also be done online. This is done through the "E-services" section, link "View file of health insured persons", "Login with digital certificate", menu "Choice of general practitioner", and the form submitted electronically must be signed with an electronic signature by the health insured person or by his/her parent/guardian through the Personalized Information System (PIS) of the NHIF.

It is not necessary for health insured persons to notify the doctor from whose patient list they are being deregistered of the change, as this is done through official channels at the regional health insurance fund.

Data for all general practitioners on the territory of the country is published on the NHIF website – in the “E-services“ section, link “Search for contractual partners and activities“, sublink “General practitioners“.

During a stay in another locality for a period shorter than one month, when it is necessary to receive medical care due to an acute condition, the patient may contact any general practitioner for assistance, without the requirement to provide their health insurance card. In such cases, the NHIF pays the relevant general practitioners for the incidental medical care provided due to an acute condition, such as for a person who does not appear on their patient list. If the patient is health insured and is asked to pay for the medical care provided during an incidental visit, he must request a financial document from the doctor for the amounts paid.

When temporarily staying for more than one month, but not longer than five months, outside the area of the relevant regional health insurance fund, where the permanent personal physician has been selected, health insured persons have the right to temporarily choose a general practitioner who has concluded a contract with the NHIF. It is necessary to fill out a registration form for temporary choice. After the expiration of the term, the health insured person is automatically transferred to the practice of his permanent personal physician.

The next opportunity to change a general practitioner is in the period from December 1 to 31, the NHIF reminded.