A water and sewerage company is fined for a 145% higher price for replacing a water meter seal

The Consumer Protection Commission imposed a property penalty of 20,000 euros on a water and sewerage company for an unjustified increase in the price of the service “replacing a water meter seal“.

The inspection by the Consumer Protection Commission was carried out after a consumer signal was received, "Nova Televizia" specified. It was established that until December 31, 2025, the service cost 11.00 leva, and from January 1, 2026, the price was increased to 13.80 euros. This represents a price increase of 145%.

During the inspection, the company presented data on an increase in labor and material costs, including wages and seals used. After analyzing the information presented, the CPC accepted that there was insufficient evidence to actually justify such a significant price increase.

The law does not prohibit price changes when they are justified by objective economic factors. However, during the period of the introduction of the euro, traders and service providers have a clear obligation not to allow unjustified price increases. When it is claimed that a price increase is due to higher costs, this should be proven with specific evidence, and not just general statements.