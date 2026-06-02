Martin Dimitrov: They are offering us a huge new debt, without a plan for optimizing expenses and modern administration VIDEO

„The new debt of 3.8 billion euros is a huge problem, especially in the absence of any plan for optimizing expenses, modernization of administration and control of the deficit. GERB acted in the same way - huge debts, without an attempt to optimize expenses.“

This was stated by the MP from „Democratic Bulgaria“ Martin Dimitrov to journalists, before the meeting of the budget committee. Today, the committee is considering the extension budget for a second vote.

According to Dimitrov, the proposal to reduce the party subsidy by 1 euro has two goals, the first of which is to „cover up“ taking on new debt. “The other goal is to hit the opposition, because these funds are used for the maintenance and functioning of the parties and for financing elections. Our proposal is to have a ceiling on the subsidy, i.e. that no one can take a total subsidy above a certain amount.“

The DB will support freezing MP salaries if this is proposed as a change in the rules of procedure of the National Assembly.