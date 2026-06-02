“European democracy is giving way under the blows inflicted on it by the European Commission, the leaders of a number of European countries, as well as the countless NGOs that pretend to be “civil society“. For years, all of these have been killing pluralism and freedom of speech. The European Union has been banning inconvenient media outlets and putting pressure on those that are still operating. Opposition-minded politicians and commentators are increasingly rare on the airwaves. The goal is to establish an absolute dictate of the official, “correct“ speech.“

This was stated by the Bulgarian MEP from “Vazrazhdane“ Petar Volgin at a meeting of the Special Committee on the European Shield for Democracy (EUDS), where the MEPs exchanged views with the Vice-President of the European Commission Vera Jourova on democracy in Europe. Volgin also drew attention to at the beginning of his presentation, that in order to be able to give an adequate answer to the question “how to support democracy in Europe“, we must first say who threatens our democracy. According to Volgin, there is no point in wasting time looking for these threats thousands of kilometers from Brussels, because those who are dedicated to the destruction of democracy in Europe are not in Moscow and Beijing, but in Brussels.

“After the destruction of media freedom, the abolition of political freedom naturally comes!“, said Volgin, who for many years was an expressive representative of the media environment in Bulgaria, and his provocative radio broadcasts often caused concerns among the political class, as well as direct or covert pressure for censorship.

Peter Volgin explained that candidates who are uncomfortable with the status quo, such as the Romanian Calin Georgescu, are removed from the elections they have won, and even are being persecuted. “A few days ago we learned that the European Supervisory Authority for Political Parties has launched a procedure that could lead to the banning of “Europe of Sovereign Nations“. The motive was “non-compliance with European values“. With a similar motive, the European censorship authorities can ban any party and any candidate that they find inconvenient“, concluded Peter Volgin, himself a representative of the “Europe of Sovereign Nations“ group, making fun of the concept of “European values“, in the name of which Europe is paradoxically becoming undemocratic.

“This is why I say that the destroyers of European democracy are in the heart of Europe. They want to ban all opposition media and all opposition parties. If this really happens, we will see the final end of democracy in Europe, brought about by its own authorities“, concluded Peter Volgin.