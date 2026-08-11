Manganese in the water in Svilengrad and two villages

Elevated manganese values have been registered in the water from the network of Svilengrad and the villages of Generalovo and Kapitan Andreevo. This is indicated by the latest research by the RZI-Haskovo, BNT specified.



The health inspectorate indicates that the reason is the numerous accidents and replacement of water pipes, which is associated with frequent stops and starts of the water supply in various areas.

Water carriers have been provided, which will be available to residents of the settlements until the repairs are completed.