Repairs and restrictions on the Trakia Motorway

From 8 a.m. on June 3 to 8 a.m. on June 5, traffic will be restricted in the Sofia lane in a section of the Trakia Motorway between the 274th and 275th km of the motorway, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced.

Passage will also be restricted on the Yambol - Sofia road connection at the Yambol junction at the 275th km. Traffic will pass in both directions in the Burgas lane. In the direction of Sofia, the road connections at the Nova Zagora junction will also be used alternatively. and the „Zimnitsa“ junction.

At the same time, the passage in the Sofia lane and between the 284th and 285th km of the „Trakia“ motorway will be restricted. Traffic will be redirected to the Burgas lane. The construction works will be carried out by „Automagistrali“ EAD, with which RIA has a contract under the Public Procurement Act for the current repair and maintenance of the „Trakia“ motorway.

In addition, a change in the organization of traffic in the section in Sofia region is coming in connection with future repair activities on the asphalt pavement. On June 3 and 4 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., traffic at the 55th km of the „Trakia“ motorway in both directions will be in one lane for the opening of a „window“ in the median strip of the highway for emergency crossing from one lane to another.

To implement the planned activities in the coming days, crossing in the overtaking lanes in both lanes will be limited, and vehicle movement will be carried out in the active lanes. Drivers are required to be careful and strictly follow the posted traffic signals.

All citizens and transport companies can receive information about the current traffic situation from the RIA website - www.api.bg, as well as at any time of the day by calling 0700 130 20 at RIA.