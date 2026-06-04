The policy for improving the quality of higher education must be continued. This was said by the Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev, at a meeting with the rectors of higher education institutions.

He presented to them some of the priorities in the sector and expressed readiness for dialogue on all issues with higher education institutions. “The higher education system is one of the most reformed and this is assessed with both internal and external instruments“, the minister pointed out. According to him, the Ministry of Education and Science will continue to promote scientific research, and education will remain a priority for the government despite the difficult budget situation.

Minister Valchev focused on the preparation of future teachers and called on the heads of higher education institutions not to compromise with poorly prepared students in this field. “This is key not only for the quality of secondary education, but also for higher education“, emphasized Prof. Valchev.

The meeting discussed measures to ease the procedures for attracting foreign students, as well as the continuation of dormitory renovation programs. Minister Valchev pointed out that MES does not plan a targeted policy to reduce the duration of bachelor's programs from 4 to 3 years, but higher education institutions can make such a change in certain specialties if they consider it appropriate.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Ministers of Education and Science Prof. Senya Terziev and Acad. Nikolay Vitanov, the Minister's Chief of Staff Georgi Baldzhiev and the Director of the "Finance" Directorate at MES Sonya Krastanova.