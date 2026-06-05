Ivan Shishkov will explain the Baba Alino construction scandal to the deputies

Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov will answer a question during the parliamentary control on the case of the illegal town near Varna.

An inspection is currently underway in the Varna municipality, with an inspection also pending in the Water and Sewerage Service.

The only concrete reaction from the authorities is the order to remove the fence of the illegal settlement, which must be done by tomorrow. If this does not happen, its forced demolition will follow. The prosecutor's office is conducting several investigations - for illegal construction, false documents and inaction of officials.