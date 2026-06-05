Without Prime Minister Radev at the blitz control in Parliament

Prime Minister Rumen Radev will not participate in the blitz control, which is held every first Friday of the month due to an international commitment.

The deputies were informed of his absence yesterday. Thus, the deputy prime ministers will answer current questions.



In addition to the questions to Ivan Shishkov on the "Baba Alino" case, Dimo Drenchev from "Vazrazhdane" asks the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev whether any shortcomings have been discovered in the work of the Pernik police in connection with the search for Vasil Mihaylov, who became known by the nickname "the prosecutor's son".



The Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov will answer what assistance we have provided to Ukraine to protect its coast.



The Minister of Health Katya Ivkova will also participate in the parliamentary control.