Last farewell to Lyuben Dilov-sin

On Friday afternoon, a memorial service will be held for writer, journalist, politician, producer, screenwriter and TV presenter Lyuben Dilov-sin.

He died on Tuesday at the age of 61 after a massive heart attack.

"Last farewell" will be said in the capital's church “St. Sofia“.

“We die a little with the death of each of our loved ones. We will send our father, grandfather and friend, the unique and indomitable Lyuben Dilov-sin, on June 5 at 3:00 p.m. to the church “St. Sofia“, the family announced.