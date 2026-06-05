Because of "Baba Alino" Peevski removed the former head of the RIEW-Varna from a high position in the MRF

In connection with media publications claiming that the former head of the RIEW-Varna Erdzhan Ebatin is directly involved in the issuance of documents related to the illegal construction in the "Baba Alino" area in Varna and in order to stop any speculation about a connection between this scandalous case and the MRF, I am removing Erdzhan Ebatin from his party position as regional chairman of the MRF Varna district until the factual situation is clarified. This was announced in a statement to the media by the leader of the MRF, Delyan Peevski.

I expect Erdzhan Ebatin to defend his name by taking all necessary actions, including informing us about the facts and circumstances related to him and this case, Peevski added.

On this basis, the MRF Central Executive Committee will make the final decision regarding the chairmanship of the MRF-Varna regional council, the MRF leader also stated.