Three people have now died in the Sofia car crash

A third person has died after the serious accident in Sofia on Friday. This was announced by the Deputy Mayor for Transport and Urban Mobility in Sofia, Viktor Chaushev, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

According to him, the deceased was a passenger in one of the cars that caused the accident. Chaushev referred to data from the Traffic Police.

A total of four victims of the accident sought help at "Pirogov". A 7-year-old child was examined and tested for a leg injury and has now been released.

Three young men also sought help at the Emergency Department, and after detailed examinations and tests, they remain for treatment - two in the traumatology department and one in the Clinic for Nervous Diseases.

The questioning of witnesses to the incident is expected to continue today, as well as the inspection of the place where one of the cars crashed into a public transport bus after a race.

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is expected to bring the most serious charges against the two drivers of the cars, bTV has learned.