Second day searching for man missing in Pazardzhik region

A 75-year-old man from the Pazardzhik village of Aleko Konstantinovo is being searched for the second day. A report about him was received by the regional administration in Peshtera, bTV reported.

He was employed at an animal farm near the Batash village of Fotinovo. He is not a local and does not know the region very well. He most likely got lost in the forest. Search operations have been underway for the second day.

Search operations are being carried out on the territory of the village of Fotinovo and around it in all areas, including in several directions and to neighboring areas.

Teams from the Peshtera regional administration and the Pazardzhik regional directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a voluntary mountain rescue unit in Pazardzhik, a Bratsigovo voluntary unit, a Plovdiv voluntary unit, as well as hunters are participating in the search operations.

Currently, there are five dogs at the scene that are helping in the search for the missing man. Three of them are service tracking dogs of the regional directorate, and two of them belong to the firefighters.

All operations are currently ongoing, the areas that will be searched are being allocated.